Oman's State Council to discuss trademark, Aflaj draft laws

The State Council will conduct its seventh and eighth regular sessions for the second annual session of the sixth session on April 26 and 27, under the chairmanship of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoud Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council. Photo-File The State Council will conduct its seventh and eighth regular sessions for the second annual session of the sixth session on April 26 and 27, under the chairmanship of Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoud Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

Chicago, IL

