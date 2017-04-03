Oman's social development ministry inaugurates postage stamp on childhood
The special postage stamp for children was launched under the theme "Childhood: Right and Participation" under the patronage of Sheikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Ma'ashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court. Photo-ONA The special postage stamp for children was launched under the theme "Childhood: Right and Participation" under the patronage of Sheikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Ma'ashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court.
