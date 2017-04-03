Oman's Heritage, Culture Ministry Marks Manuscript Day

The Ministry of Heritage and Culture on Tuesday marked the Manuscript Day under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr Al Said, Secretary General of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. Photo-ONA The Ministry of Heritage and Culture on Tuesday marked the Manuscript Day under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr Al Said, Secretary General of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

