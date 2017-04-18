Oman's foreign ministry secretary general receives vice governor of China's Ningxia
The two sides touched on relations of existing friendship and constructive cooperation between the Sultanate and China, as well as the Sino-Omani Industrial Park project in Duqm. Photo-ONA The two sides touched on relations of existing friendship and constructive cooperation between the Sultanate and China, as well as the Sino-Omani Industrial Park project in Duqm.
