OmanPride #ReadersResponses: Omanis are kind and generous

Across the world, Omanis have developed a reputation for being kind and helpful to those in need. Charity, however, they say begins at home, and many residents living in the Sultanate of Oman have come forward to tell us of the selfless deeds of Omanis in their time of greatest need.

