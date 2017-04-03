OmanPride: Oman's geography has played crucial role in its musical evolution
The vast spread of the ocean and its 1,700 kilometre-stretch of Oman's coastline have had a tremendous influence on the Sultanate's lifestyle and culture, including its music. Traditional Omani music is distinct and unique and poetically conveys the message of the sea meeting the desert.
