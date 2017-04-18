OmanPride: Musical prodigy uses talent to help worthy causes

In 2014, he donated OMR1,000 to the Oman Cancer Association ; an amount he had collected after raising funds through his musical concerts. That was his first experience of working for a cause and since then there has been no looking back for Santrupth Vedanthi, the 16-year-old student of Indian School Muscat and a talented musician, who recently performed at the 'Trinity Live in Concert' organised in Muscat to raise awareness and funds for the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability.

