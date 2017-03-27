OmanPride: Lamees Al Kaabi, a media personality with a big heart
Meeting Lamees Al Kaabi, a certified journalist, TV presenter, and media personality, who has always endeavoured to spread the message of love and peace through her work, was a great opportunity to interact with someone so dedicatedly working for a cause. Lamees is a beautiful spirit, residing in sunny Muscat and the minute we walked into her office for an interview, we sensed positive vibes owing to her beautiful presence that brings joy to one's heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC