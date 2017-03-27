OmanPride: Lamees Al Kaabi, a media personality with a big heart

Meeting Lamees Al Kaabi, a certified journalist, TV presenter, and media personality, who has always endeavoured to spread the message of love and peace through her work, was a great opportunity to interact with someone so dedicatedly working for a cause. Lamees is a beautiful spirit, residing in sunny Muscat and the minute we walked into her office for an interview, we sensed positive vibes owing to her beautiful presence that brings joy to one's heart.

