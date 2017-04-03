OmanPride: Designer creates beautiful sandals inspired by Omani culture
There is something about traditional fashion that's just fascinating, from the textile used to the colours and design, and in Oman, this side of fashion is aided by the country's rich culture, where designers incorporate cultural elements into modern pieces. Mohsin Al Manji, an Omani sandal designer, uses all these elements in his beautiful creations that are inspired from Omani culture.
