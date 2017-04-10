Omanisation Career Fair, Ghedex to kick off on Tuesday
The 16th version of the Global Higher Education Exhibition and the 16th edition of Omanisation Career Fair , organised by Oman International Trade and Exhibitions will begin on Tuesday at Oman Conventions and Exhibitions Centre under the auspices of Dr. Said bin Hamad Al Rubai'ee, Secretary General of the Education Council. Photo-File The 16th version of the Global Higher Education Exhibition and the 16th edition of Omanisation Career Fair , organised by Oman International Trade and Exhibitions will begin on Tuesday at Oman Conventions and Exhibitions Centre under the auspices of Dr. Said bin Hamad Al Rubai'ee, Secretary General of the Education Council.
