Omani's solo aid trek to Yemen

Moved by the plight of Yemenis, Al Jadhamy hired a truck and transported rice, milk powder, diapers, blankets and clothing to the needy Moved by the plight of Yemenis, Al Jadhamy hired a truck and transported rice, milk powder, diapers, blankets and clothing to the needy Muscat: Nasr Al Jadhamy recently did what many considered impossible, single-handedly transporting 55 tonnes of aid provided by people in Oman to neighbours across the border in famine stricken Yemen. Not only did Al Jadhamy collect goods such as rice, milk powder, diapers, blankets and clothing, he went all the way to the Yemeni town of Seiyoun in the ancient valley of Hadhramaut to ensure the items he'd so painstakingly collected reached those in dire need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.