Omanis are happy at work: Survey

Omanis are happy at work: Survey

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The survey by Bayt.com and YouGov research and consulting group revealed that 50 percent of Omani respondents claim to be "completely satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" in terms of training and development at work and almost half claim to be satisfied with their career growth The survey by Bayt.com and YouGov research and consulting group revealed that 50 percent of Omani respondents claim to be "completely satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" in terms of training and development at work and almost half claim to be satisfied with their career growth Muscat: Nearly two thirds of Omanis are satisfied with their working hours and their work culture, a new survey has revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC