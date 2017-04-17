Omanis are happy at work: Survey

The survey by Bayt.com and YouGov research and consulting group revealed that 50 percent of Omani respondents claim to be "completely satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" in terms of training and development at work and almost half claim to be satisfied with their career growth The survey by Bayt.com and YouGov research and consulting group revealed that 50 percent of Omani respondents claim to be "completely satisfied" or "somewhat satisfied" in terms of training and development at work and almost half claim to be satisfied with their career growth Muscat: Nearly two thirds of Omanis are satisfied with their working hours and their work culture, a new survey has revealed.

