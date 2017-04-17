Omani singer Haitham Rafi wows crowd in Oman

Muscat: Winner of Indian reality show Haitham Rafi, along with popular Arab singer Mohamed Shehhi and Omani star Mohamed Minji came together last weekend to perform Live at Al Bustan Hotel's open air Beach Lounge. The much awaited program, which was organised by axis events, witnessed a huge crowd that consisted of enthusiastic young fans of these singing sensations.

