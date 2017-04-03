Omani painters donate art for Oman Do...

Omani painters donate art for Oman Down Syndrome Association

The paintings, which have been made by artists, students, and even those who suffer from Down Syndrome, will be auctioned off to raise funds for the association, which was only set up last year. The paintings, which have been made by artists, students, and even those who suffer from Down Syndrome, will be auctioned off to raise funds for the association, which was only set up last year.

Chicago, IL

