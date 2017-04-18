Omani investors are eagerly waiting for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of four insurance companies.
Muscat: Omani investors are eagerly waiting for Initial Public Offerings of four insurance companies, which are expected within the next three to four months. According to sources, Oman and Qatar Insurance, Falcon Insurance, National Life Insurance and Al Ahlia Insurance Company are getting ready to come out with their IPOs in line with a Central Market Authority regulation.
