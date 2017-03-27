Omani girls develop app to encourage ...

Omani girls develop app to encourage volunteering

The app, developed by Sara Al Mahrizi, Ithar Said and Mutha Al Wahaibi, will help those who are interested in volunteering or joining the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood through the app.

Chicago, IL

