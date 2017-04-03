Omani couple bring dreams to life with Al Loomie Restaurant
Muscat: Chef Salim Al Kalbani and his wife Amal have given their dreams life with the opening of the new Al Loomie Restaurant at Al Bustan Palace. With Minister of Tourism Ahmed Bin Hamed Al Mahrizi acting as the guest of honour, the couple hope their new restaurant - which specialises in given traditional Omani food a modern take - will add to the profile of the famed Al Bustan Palace, and help contribute towards Oman's economic diversification policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC