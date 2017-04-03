Omani couple bring dreams to life wit...

Omani couple bring dreams to life with Al Loomie Restaurant

Muscat: Chef Salim Al Kalbani and his wife Amal have given their dreams life with the opening of the new Al Loomie Restaurant at Al Bustan Palace. With Minister of Tourism Ahmed Bin Hamed Al Mahrizi acting as the guest of honour, the couple hope their new restaurant - which specialises in given traditional Omani food a modern take - will add to the profile of the famed Al Bustan Palace, and help contribute towards Oman's economic diversification policy.

