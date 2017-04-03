Omana s first Conde Nast meet with theme of Mindful Luxury ends

Muscat: Conde Nast International conference in Muscat came to an end on Thursday, with the presence of Huda Kattan, the world renowned beauty blogger and influencer, who has a cult like following across the region and is based in Dubai. In her conversation with Suzy Menkes, International Vogue editor and curator of the conference, Kattan, the founder of @hudabeauty, discussed the organic creation of digital beauty as a power point of social media, successfully building more than 18 million followers on her Instagram account by 'being true to yourself.'

