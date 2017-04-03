Omana s first Conde Nast meet with th...

Omana s first Conde Nast meet with theme of Mindful Luxury ends

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Conde Nast International conference in Muscat came to an end on Thursday, with the presence of Huda Kattan, the world renowned beauty blogger and influencer, who has a cult like following across the region and is based in Dubai. In her conversation with Suzy Menkes, International Vogue editor and curator of the conference, Kattan, the founder of @hudabeauty, discussed the organic creation of digital beauty as a power point of social media, successfully building more than 18 million followers on her Instagram account by 'being true to yourself.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC