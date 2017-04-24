Oman, UAE in talks over food ban
Muscat: Top officials from the UAE and Oman met in order to discuss the import ban by the UAE on Omani vegetables and fruits, the Ministry announced. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has met His Excellency Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Sultanate regarding the ban on some Omani agricultural products due to exceeding the limit on pesticide residue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC