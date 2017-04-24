Oman, UAE in talks over food ban

Oman, UAE in talks over food ban

Thursday

Muscat: Top officials from the UAE and Oman met in order to discuss the import ban by the UAE on Omani vegetables and fruits, the Ministry announced. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has met His Excellency Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Sultanate regarding the ban on some Omani agricultural products due to exceeding the limit on pesticide residue.

