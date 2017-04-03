Oman tourism: Sabt village of South A'Sharqiyah a popular haunt for among tourists
Al Kamil Wal Wafi : Located 40km away from the centre of the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi in South A'Sharqiyah Sabt is very popular among tourists. The Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi in the Governorate of South A'Sharqiyah has many different tourist sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC