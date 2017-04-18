Oman tourism: Agreement for OMR265m N...

Oman tourism: Agreement for OMR265m Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex on Monday

15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Ministry of Tourism will sign on Monday an agreement with Palm's Beach Company to develop the OMR265 million worth Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex , which will be located in the waterfront of the Wilayat of Barka in the Governorate of South Al Batinah. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

