Oman tourism: Agreement for OMR265m Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex on Monday
The Ministry of Tourism will sign on Monday an agreement with Palm's Beach Company to develop the OMR265 million worth Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex , which will be located in the waterfront of the Wilayat of Barka in the Governorate of South Al Batinah. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.
