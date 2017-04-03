Oman to seek $5b bank finance for $7b Duqm refinery project
Hilal Al Kharusi, executive managing director of Oman Oil Company, and Bakheet Shabib Al Rashdi, chief executive officer of Kuwait Petroleum International, have signed the joint venture agreement for building Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex, in the presence of several ministers and top-level government officials. - ONA Hilal Al Kharusi, executive managing director of Oman Oil Company, and Bakheet Shabib Al Rashdi, chief executive officer of Kuwait Petroleum International, have signed the joint venture agreement for building Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex, in the presence of several ministers and top-level government officials.
