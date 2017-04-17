Oman plans IPOs for downstream energy...

Oman plans IPOs for downstream energy firms -minister

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Oman plans to offer shares in some state-owned downstream energy companies to the public, partly to raise money as low oil prices pressure its finances, Omani Oil and Gas Minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Thursday. The companies include Salalah Methanol Co and a drilling company, Rumhy told reporters without naming the drilling firm or giving any financial details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC