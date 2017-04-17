Oman Oil seeking banks to help sell a...

Oman Oil seeking banks to help sell assets amid Aramco IPO

4 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

Oman Oil Co., the sultanate's state-owned energy producer, is seeking advice from banks to sell some energy assets and list units on the local stock market, following plans by its larger peer Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to offer shares to the public.

Chicago, IL

