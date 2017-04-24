Oman needs to push for free trade pac...

Oman needs to push for free trade pact with UK in post Brexit era

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A Free Trade Agreement between Oman and the United Kingdom in a post Brexit era is likely to boost trade relations and accelerate diversification process in the Sultanate. The UK is expected to separate from the 28 nation bloc by April 2019 and will have to negotiate for new trade agreements with countries across the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC