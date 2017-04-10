Oman, Lithuania have a lot in common,...

Oman, Lithuania have a lot in common, says visiting foreign minister

Muscat: Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and his economic delegation have spent the last two days in Oman making business proposals and establishing connections in the country. The delegation, which met with their Omani counterparts, consisted of persons holding economic expertise in agriculture, medical, and technology.

