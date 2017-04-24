Oman leisure: ROHM's great seasonal final
Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. Sailing Through Time, a new production themed on travels across lands of the ancient world, at the ROHM on May 19 and 20. The Royal Opera House Muscat will bring the fabulous 2016-17 season to an end in the month of May with an exotic opera and a spectacular musical show. The Season has taken audiences on a magical journey across the inspiring landscape of the performing arts and became so popular that most performances were sold out.
