Oman, Iranian navy forces conduct joint naval exercise

The drill comes within the framework of the RNO's annual training plans, besides exchanging experience with friendly countries to test the readiness of the RNO fleet and personnel for their national tasks. -ONA The drill comes within the framework of the RNO's annual training plans, besides exchanging experience with friendly countries to test the readiness of the RNO fleet and personnel for their national tasks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.