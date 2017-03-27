Oman Investment Corporation sells 2.8...

Oman Investment Corporation sells 2.86% of its shares in Sembcorp Salalah

Muscat: Oman Investment Corporation , a leading private equity investment company in Oman, has announced selling 2.86 per cent of its shares in Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water Company to the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, according to a press release. Kalat Al Bulooshi, chief executive officer of OIC said that the step is part of OIC's investment strategy.

Chicago, IL

