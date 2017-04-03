Oman, GCC countries face 'challenges'...

Oman, GCC countries face 'challenges' as global oil production rising

7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Rising global oil production poses challenges for Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council nation economies, according to a global accountancy and finance body. In a new report, released on Wednesday, ICAEW, the accountancy and finance body, says the global oil market should balance in the months ahead, thanks to Oil Production and Exporting Countries production cuts.

