Oman experts advise eating fruits to ...

Oman experts advise eating fruits to control rising child obesity

14 hrs ago

Muscat: Almost a quarter of young adolescents in a study by Sultan Qaboos University were found to be obese. A survey conducted by the Times of Oman also reveals that over three quarters of 210 private school students who participated had never bought a piece of fruit from their school tuck shop.

Chicago, IL

