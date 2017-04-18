Oman education: SQU student wins Abdullah Al Ali Al Naim Award
Muscat: A Sultan Qaboos University student has won a prestigious award in Riyadh for his research work. Nasser bin Saif al-Sa'adi, PhD student at Sultan Qaboos University , received "Abdullah Al Ali Al Naim Award" for serving the history and archaeology of the Arabian Peninsula particularly for his research entitled "The Confiscation of Funds in Oman between the Political Situation and Economic Impact".
