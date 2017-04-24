Oman captures six Arab Tourism Oscar Media Awards
The event was attended by Dr. Khalid Al Jardani, Sultanate's accredited ambassador to UAE, Maitha bint Seif Al Mahroqiyah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism, a number of officials at the UN World Tourism Organisation. -ONA The event was attended by Dr. Khalid Al Jardani, Sultanate's accredited ambassador to UAE, Maitha bint Seif Al Mahroqiyah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism, a number of officials at the UN World Tourism Organisation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC