OCTAL hosts mock fire and emergency response drill

OCTAL hosted a mock fire and emergency drill at its Salalah facility as part of a Civil Defense Plan organized by the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulances and OCTAL's Emergency Response Team. The PET manufacturer was specifically chosen by emergency services in Oman's Southernmost Governorate due to its noteworthy track record of Health, Safety, and Environmental excellence.

Chicago, IL

