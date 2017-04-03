OABC & ABGO to host Public Private Partnership seminar

The Oman American Business Center and the Australian Business Group Oman have announced that they will host a seminar on Public Private Partnerships with Talal Al Rahbi, deputy secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Planning as the guest of honour. The Oman American Business Center and the Australian Business Group Oman have announced that they will host a seminar on Public Private Partnerships with Talal Al Rahbi, deputy secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Planning as the guest of honour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.