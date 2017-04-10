Number of active private sector insurers in Oman reaches 216,000

The total number of registered cases during the first three months of 2017 reached 14,977 and the average wage for the total active insurers stood at OMR665, according to Public Authority for Social Insurance. Photo-ONA The total number of registered cases during the first three months of 2017 reached 14,977 and the average wage for the total active insurers stood at OMR665, according to Public Authority for Social Insurance.

