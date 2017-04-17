News Rewind: Isra Wa'al Miraaj holiday declared
There's been plenty happening in Oman over the past week, and Times of Oman is on hand to bring you the most read stories of the last seven days in our News Rewind: The Sultanate of Oman has declared Tuesday, the 25th of April as the official holiday for the Holy Islamic Day of Isra Wa'al Miraaj. The date corresponds with the Islamic date of the 27th of Rajab, 1438.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC