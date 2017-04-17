News Rewind: Isra Wa'al Miraaj holiday declared

There's been plenty happening in Oman over the past week, and Times of Oman is on hand to bring you the most read stories of the last seven days in our News Rewind: The Sultanate of Oman has declared Tuesday, the 25th of April as the official holiday for the Holy Islamic Day of Isra Wa'al Miraaj. The date corresponds with the Islamic date of the 27th of Rajab, 1438.

