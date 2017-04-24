New tax portal for submitting electro...

New tax portal for submitting electronic filings in Oman

Muscat: As part of KPMG's initiative to analyse important tax developments and controversies through a fortnightly series of articles contributed to the Times of Oman; this week, we discuss the requirement of electronic filing of tax returns, which was introduced in Oman's Income Tax law by a Royal Decree 2017/9 published in the Official Gazette on February 26. This initiative, of moving from filing paper returns to electronic returns, is indeed, like several other amendments, a step forward in the Government's overall commitment toward simplification of tax compliance procedures.However, being a new procedure, taxpayers and their advisors will need to ensure that they are conversant with the process of using the tax portal in order to comply with the amended filing requirements, which are effective immediately from the day following the date of publication of the Royal Decree on ... (more)

