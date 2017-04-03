Net earnings of major Omani firms poi...

Net earnings of major Omani firms poised to slip 20 per cent

Muscat: Major companies listed on the Muscat Securities Market , which constitute the MSM30 index, are expected to report a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in net earnings to OMR134.1 million for the first quarter of 2017, according to an analysis conducted by Gulf Baader Capital Markets. However, the combined revenue of MSM30 companies is estimated to grow by 2.4 per cent at OMR991 million for the first quarter, from the same period of last year.

