Muscat: More than 90,000 packs of medical supplies have been confiscated by consumer protection watchdogs after expiry dates were tampered with, the agency has revealed. A medical supplies company with contracts all over Oman was found to be changing and extending expiry dates on sterilised medical equipment, the agency reported.
