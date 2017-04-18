More than 90,000 packs of medical sup...

More than 90,000 packs of medical supplies have been confiscated.

22 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: More than 90,000 packs of medical supplies have been confiscated by consumer protection watchdogs after expiry dates were tampered with, the agency has revealed. A medical supplies company with contracts all over Oman was found to be changing and extending expiry dates on sterilised medical equipment, the agency reported.

Chicago, IL

