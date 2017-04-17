More than 100 companies to participate in Thai trade fair

The companies that will be arriving in Oman have been drawn from a variety of sectors, including health and wellness, food and beverages, hospitality, cosmetics and beauty products, jewellery and home furnishing. - Picture by Shabin E/Times of Oman The companies that will be arriving in Oman have been drawn from a variety of sectors, including health and wellness, food and beverages, hospitality, cosmetics and beauty products, jewellery and home furnishing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.