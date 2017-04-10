Mercedes-Benz Oman's exclusive offer ...

Mercedes-Benz Oman's exclusive offer on selected cabriolets and coupes ends soon

Mercedes-Benz fans have until April 30th to take advantage of the iconic brand's stellar offer on some of the most popular models from its outstanding line-up of thrilling cabriolets and stunning coupA©s. For just two more weeks, customers can drive away with OMR 2,000 cash back, 4 years/60,000km service package, 3 years unlimited mileage warranty and 1 year Mobilo on-road assistance.

