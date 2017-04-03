Mercedes-Benz Field Force sets standards for commercial vehicle customer care in Oman

Continuing its ongoing commitment to road safety and customer care, Mercedes-Benz Oman held its annual Field Force initiative in Salalah from 2nd to 6th April. As part of the Mercedes-Benz promise of 'The Best or Nothing', this years' event was developed to optimise the smooth and efficient operation of Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Fleets.

