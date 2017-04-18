Majlis panel calls for tapping unexploited tourism potential in Oman

Muscat: A Majlis A'Shura panel on Sunday called for building a productive tourism sector by tapping untapped tourism potential. The Committee on Addressing the Economic Crisis and its Impact on the Society at Majlis A'Shura recommended to benefit more from the tourism sector in the national economy, increase the contribution of that sector to the GDP, and the implementation of general goals and strategies for the development of the tourism industry in the Sultanate after approval by the Council of Ministers.

