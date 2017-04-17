Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosani, Commanding Officer of the RNOV "Shabab Oman II" said during the press meeting that the vessel comes to replace "Shabab Oman I" which came to achieve a vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the importance of cultural and civilised communication between the Sultanate and various countries around the world. Photo-ONA Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosani, Commanding Officer of the RNOV "Shabab Oman II" said during the press meeting that the vessel comes to replace "Shabab Oman I" which came to achieve a vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the importance of cultural and civilised communication between the Sultanate and various countries around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.