Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosa...

Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosani, Commanding Officer of the RNOV

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosani, Commanding Officer of the RNOV "Shabab Oman II" said during the press meeting that the vessel comes to replace "Shabab Oman I" which came to achieve a vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the importance of cultural and civilised communication between the Sultanate and various countries around the world. Photo-ONA Lt.Commander Ali bin Mohammed Al Hosani, Commanding Officer of the RNOV "Shabab Oman II" said during the press meeting that the vessel comes to replace "Shabab Oman I" which came to achieve a vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the importance of cultural and civilised communication between the Sultanate and various countries around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC