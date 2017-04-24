Long-awaited break from US to their home turned into a nightmare for the Yemeni family
Muscat: A father and his 12-year-old son were left fighting for life and five other family members were treated in hospital after a trip home turned into a nightmare on the Haima death crash coach. Saleh Zaid Al Rashedi, 42, was left critically injured with abdominal injuries after the crash in the early hours of Friday, along with his 12-year-old son Mohmed, who was airlifted to Khoula Hospital with a severe head injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC