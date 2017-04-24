Long-awaited break from US to their home turned into a nightmare for the Yemeni family

Muscat: A father and his 12-year-old son were left fighting for life and five other family members were treated in hospital after a trip home turned into a nightmare on the Haima death crash coach. Saleh Zaid Al Rashedi, 42, was left critically injured with abdominal injuries after the crash in the early hours of Friday, along with his 12-year-old son Mohmed, who was airlifted to Khoula Hospital with a severe head injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.