Lee Chee Khian, chief executive officer of Special Economic Zone Authority, Duqm. - Supplied picture

Duqm/Muscat: Two state-owned Chinese power giants - Hebei Electric Power Design and Research and Ningxia Electric Power Design Institute - are set to conduct an environmental impact assessment study for getting environment clearance from Oman government for a coal-fired power project in Duqm free zone. Both these companies are subsidiaries of a state-owned group - Power Construction Corporation of China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.