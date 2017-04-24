LA Zoo Welcomes Six Critically Endang...

LA Zoo Welcomes Six Critically Endangered Peninsular Pronghorns Fawns

The Los Angeles Zoo is excited to announce several Spring additions to the Zoo's animal community now in the nursery, and in habitats around the Zoo. One of the most notable was the birth of six extremely endangered Peninsular pronghorn fawns, three males and three females, born between February 27 and March 25 from three different mothers.

