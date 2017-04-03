Kuwait, Oman agree to build oil refinery9 min ago

Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International signed today an agreement to build a refinery worth around USD 7 billion in the sultanate's southern port town of Duqm. The 50-50 joint venture will have a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day when completed in 2019, Oman Oil Company chief Hilal al-Kharusi said at the signing ceremony in Muscat.

