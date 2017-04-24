Ithraa's - Inside Stories' begin on T...

Ithraa's - Inside Stories' begin on Thursday

Times of Oman

Muscat: Ithraa's first session of 'Inside Stories' 2017 will start on Thusrday with a discussion on 'Hyperlocal Tourism' at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation at 7pm. Tourism is a major engine for job creation and a driving force for Oman's economic growth and diversification plans.

